The Souris Valley Sabre Dogs have started the season red hot winning 11 of their first 12 games. They were back at home Friday against Red River looking for their eighth win in a row. The Bismarck Larks were also back home kicking off a four-game home stand against the La Crosse Loggers.

Scores:

Souris Valley Sabre Dogs 11, Red River Pilots 2

Bismarck Larks 9, La Crosse Loggers 11 (10)