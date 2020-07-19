Baseball: Sabre Dogs win again in extra innings; Larks extend win streak to eight

The Souris Valley Sabre Dogs and Bismarck Larks are two of the hottest teams in summer league baseball right now.

The Souris Valley Sabre dogs entered Saturday 1.5 games behind the Badlands Big Sticks. The Big Sticks scored two runs in the top of the tenth inning to lead 3-1, but the Sabre Dogs answered with three runs to win the game 4-1.

In the Northwoods League, the Bismarck Larks were on a six game win streak coming into Saturday. They picked up two more wins over the Bismarck Bull Moose 2-0 and 4-2.

