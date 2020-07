The Souris Valley Sabre Dogs and Mandan Flickertails both finished Friday night with a win.

In the Expedition League, the Sabre Dogs took down the Badlands Big Sticks in a back-and-forth game that ended 5-4 in the tenth inning.

In the Northwoods League, the Bull Moose had their first game in four days. However, it was the Flickertails who came out on top with a 5-0 win.