College baseball had two exciting games to start the week on Sunday.

In the Expedition League, the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs won their third straight game on a walk-off hit. Bo McClintock was the hero earning three RBI’s in the bottom of the ninth inning to win the game 6-5.

In the Northwoods League, the Bismarck Larks entered today with an eight game win streak. The Flickertails’ pitching was too much for the Larks today. Mandan wins 4-0.