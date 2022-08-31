Sam Boisner is the newest head coaching hire in what’s been a summer of change at Minot State.

Boisner replaces Scott Eul as head baseball coach after Eul stepped down from the position in July.

This is Boisner’s first head coaching job since graduating college in 2015, spending the past five year’s in the NSIC as an assistant coach at Northern State University in South Dakota.

He said that familiarity with the conference should be helpful in starting this job.

“To win in the NSIC is extremely difficult when you look at how we go south and play a ton of non-conference games all in a row, and we can’t space them out, and we can’t get a lot of practice time in between those games, so know that piece. It’s kind of just a sprint the entire way,” Boisner said.