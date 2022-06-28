Both the Bismarck Sens and the Bismarck Reps came into Tuesday with two losses, knowing their doubleheader could mean a lot towards the standings.

Legion Baseball Scores:

(G1) Bismarck Senators (10), Bismarck Representatives (3)

(G2) Bismarck Senators (9), Bismarck Representatives (7)

(G1) Garrison Titans (16), Bismarck Scarlets (2)

(G2) Garrison Titans (10), Bismarck Scarlets (14)

(G1) Hazen Astros (5), Hettinger Bears (2)

(G2) Hazen Astros (10), Hettinger Bears (6)

Summer Collegiate Baseball:

Rochester Honkers (7), Bismarck Larks (5)

Canyon County Spuds (1), Badlands Big Sticks (3) – 9th inning (Late)