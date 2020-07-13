Baseball: Senators beat Hettinger-Scranton; Capitals win on walk-off in final day of Capital City Invite

The final day of the Capital City Invite had two exciting games, including a walk-off winner.

In game one, the Bismarck Senators beat the Hettinger-Scranton Bears in a close back-and-forth contest 4-2.

In game two, the Stephen-Argyle Storm from Minnesota took down the Bismarck B Capitals 10-0.

The final game of the day was a pitchers dual between the Bismarck Capitals and the Stephen-Argyle Storm, with the two starters both throwing over 100 pitches. In extra innings, it was Jack Trottier who hit a double to right field for a walk-off win. The final score was 2-1.