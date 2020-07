It was the second of back-to-back days of Babe Ruth baseball action in Mandan.

In game one, the Bismarck Senators got ahead early with a seven run third inning. They would go on to win the game 7-1.

In game two, the Bismarck Governors won 10-5 over the Mandan Chiefs. The Governors got back-to-back wins over the Chiefs this weekend.