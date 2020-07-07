Baseball: Senators face off against Bismarck 15’s; Metros and Volunteers split; Surrey sweeps Stanley

It was a busy day on the diamond for Babe Ruth teams in the area.

In Bismarck, the Senators hosted the Bismarck 15’s. In game one, the 15’s scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning, but it wasn’t enough for a comeback. The Senators won 9-7. In game two, the Senators jumped out to an early 7-0 lead.

In Minot, the Dickinson Volunteers came back against the Metros to win game one 10-7. The Metros got revenge in game two to split the double header.

In Surrey, the Blue Sox got a sweep over Stanley winning 9-1 and 16-0.