Shiloh Christian’s baseball team started this season as one of the favorites to make the state tournament, and the Skyhawks are already off to a 3-1 start.

There’s just three seniors on the Skyhawks’ roster, but their young team has proven itself at the plate. It’s a lineup that feels it has depth to compete with anyone in the state, and is averaging nearly seven runs per game.

The Skyhawks may not be the biggest power hitting team, but if they can get on base they’ll be sure to make their way home.

“It starts out with pitching and defense and then hopefully we can get our bats caught up to what we’re seeing out there,” Shiloh head coach Aric Lee said. “We want to put pressure on the other team’s defense. We’ve got a lot of athletic kids that can get out there and run the bases and keep that pressure on the defense, hopefully manufacture some runs and score more than the other team.”

The Skyhawks are scheduled for their first road game of the season on Tuesday at Hazen.