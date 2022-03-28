Shiloh Christian’s baseball team is looking for its first region title since 2019.

The Skyhawks open their season with a set of non-region games that will test their experienced team, but they hope it will set the standard for the rest of the year.

“Early practices are the most important of the year, you know,” senior Eliot Huntington said. “Seeing who can play, seeing who put in the work in the offseason and just watching kids develop and learn the game who haven’t ever played before.”

“First couple practices, first two weeks of practices, you’ve got to be sharp,” senior Isaac Heringer said. “You know, we’re starting off seeing the top competition in the state, so that will give us a good benchmark of where we’re at and where we’re going to go from there.”

Shiloh hosts defending state champions Langdon-Edmore-Munich on Saturday.