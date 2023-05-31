The Shiloh Christian Skyhawks are making their first state tournament appearance since 2019.

On Wednesday, they held one last practice before the trip to Minot, not only preparing skills wise, but also focusing on the mental approach, especially not letting the moment get too big for them. The Skyhawks understand that they have a tough test with the three seed Lamoure looming.

“You got to go pitch by pitch, just like any other region game or any other out of region game,” says Michael Fagerland. “So got to come in with that mentality that it’s just another game. We have a chance to win anything. We’ve made it to the state tournament. why stop there? So, just having that inner fire that we can go out and beat a program like Lamoure.”

“At state tournament time, everybody we’re going to play is going to be good,” head coach Aric Lee added. “We try to make a schedule that will prepare us for playing good team year in and year out and that’s what we look forward to doing. And we look forward to the challenge and going and playing quality competition.”

The Skyhawks only have one player who has state tournament experience, but nonetheless, they are excited to play at Corbett Field.

“We are so excited to be back,” Eli Thompson said. “We’ve got nothing to lose this tournament and we’re just excited to win. Obviously, it’s a dream come true to play in the state tournament, but just go out there with the same mindset that it’s any other game and play my best.”

“It’s a great feeling cause 7th grade year I was with my brother of course and didn’t have a big role, but this year, definitely got to step up. I’m excited. Excited for the opportunity,” Fagerland says.

First pitch between the Skyhawks and Loboes is at 1:30.