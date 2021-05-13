Baseball & Softball: Minot State opens postseason with loss, High School season nears regionals

The Minot State Beavers entered the NSIC Tournament as a four seed, playing game one of a three game do-or-die series with Minnesota-Crookston on Thursday.
Thursday College Scores:
Minot State (6), Minnesota-Crookston (10)
University of Mary (6), St. Cloud State (4)
Thursday Baseball Scores:
(G1) Minot (4), Century (7)
(G2) Minot (13), Century (15)
(G1) St. Mary’s (1), Mandan (4)
(G2) St. Mary’s (1), Mandan (7)
(G1) Legacy (9), Williston (2)
(G2) Legacy (4), Williston (11)
(G1) Watford City (2), Bismarck (1)
(G2) Watford City (3), Bismarck (11)
(G1) Shiloh Christian (1), Beulah (5)
(G2) Shiloh Christian (7), Beulah (5)
(G1) Ray (5), Renville County (13)
(G2) Ray (3), Renville County (5)
(G1) Hazen (3), Heart River (2)
(G2) Hazen (5), Heart River (7)
Thursday Softball Scores:
(G1) Legacy (1), Bismarck (18)
(G2) Legacy (0), Bismarck (11)
(G1) Williston (5), Mandan (15)
(G2) Williston (6), Mandan (14)