Baseball: Souris Valley keeping it loose in the dugout to bring good baseball

The Sabre dogs are now tied with the Big Sticks for the number one spot in the Expedition League.

They are coming off a series sweep of Western Nebraska and gaining momentum. Coach Corey Thompson feels the fun atmosphere in the dugout is helping these players get in the groove early.

“They are fun to be around I will tell you that, we are keeping it light in the dugout,” says Thompson. “Its a lot of jokes going around, and that’s the way I like to keep it in the summer especially. It’s not supposed to be a grind and its not supposed to be a job and you’re coming up here to get better and have fun doing it.”

“It’s a lot of fun being back and not many teams and leagues are playing,” says pitcher Cameron Hanson. “And so thankful that this league is still going and everybody else is and we’re amped up to play.”