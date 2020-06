The Souris Valley Sabre Dogs hosted the Badlands Big Sticks in their Expedition League homeopener, hoping to get revenge after losing two of three in Dickinson.

The Sabre Dogs put on a hitting clinic, winning in a blowout 13-1, looking to take the series tomorrow night.

Over in Bismarck, the Larks snapped the six game winning streak of the Mandan Flickertails, winning 8-3.