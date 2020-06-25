Baseball: Souris Valley Sabre Dogs anxious to get season started

The Souris Valley Sabre Dogs travel to Dickinson to take on the Badlands Big Sticks Friday night to open the Expedition League season.

The Sabre Dogs finished 2nd behind the Big sticks last season and this year they want to stay focused and play their game. They know this game will come down to pitching and condition after a long offseason due to the Coronavirus.

“I think sustainability,” says head coach Corey Thompson. “Both years we have been riddled with injuries and if we can avoid that this year we will be fine.”

Andrew Lang Sabre Dogs Pitcher “Just get hits together and play well in situations and our Arms do their job and it’s going to be a team effort but we definitely have the players for it.”

The Sabre Dogs and the Big Sticks start at 6:35pm Mountain time Friday night…

