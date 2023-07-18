The Hot Tots were able to build an early lead after a rare day off in Tuedays’ matchup, but the Rox responded with a seven run third inning to take a decisive lead.
|Minot Hot Tots
|4
|St. Cloud Rox
|11
|Final
by: Tristan Thomas
Posted:
Updated:
The Hot Tots were able to build an early lead after a rare day off in Tuedays’ matchup, but the Rox responded with a seven run third inning to take a decisive lead.
|Minot Hot Tots
|4
|St. Cloud Rox
|11
|Final
Sports Director
Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter
Weekend Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter
Sports Reporter
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now