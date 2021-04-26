Baseball: St. Mary’s aiming to get back on track after hot start

St. Mary’s baseball started the season 4-1 before dropping four straight games. Now, the Saints are marching on with a new attitude in a new season.

“We’re trying to get the motivation going, get the high energy going, get our guys back to where we were the first couple of games and stay on that track,” head coach Michael Feldman said. “Try to stay even keeled, not a roller coaster of emotions.”

One thing that has gone well for the Saints is their attitude in practice and in games. Showing an ability to compete that is unparalleled to past seasons.

“Kids are going hard,” senior Jackson Uhler said. “They’re doing their best at practice, which is, again, something we haven’t had consistently over the past five years I’ve played here. Obviously that’s the biggest thing I think is just competing with one another, but then also out on the field.”

The Saints’ experience on the mound is guiding them this season, with a veteran pitching staff that is deeper than they’ve ever had.

“We just need guys to get ahead, stay ahead, and go after the hitters,” Feldman said.

But those pitchers need help behind them, and the error bug has bitten the Saints early in the season. That’s something Coach Feldman is trying to get his team through.

“When bad things happen, don’t hang your heads,” Feldman explained. “Get the mental toughness side and keep guys motivated. Just remember with every bad thing, good things happen.”

The Saints are willing to do what it takes to make those good things come around, and it starts with the basics.

“I mean that’s the biggest thing is if we have to go back to the simplest things, we’re going to do it,” Uhler said. “If that’s what it’s going to take to win ball games that’s what we’ll do.”

St. Mary’s returns to the diamond on Tuesday against Legacy.