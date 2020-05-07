Baseball: St. Mary’s continues to grow the program

For the Saints, it was hard to compete with the rest of the WDA in 2019. The manpower simply wasn’t there, but with a few offseasons to reload, things could be looking up in 2021.

While 2020 may seem like a lost season for most, St. Mary’s baseball has an opportunity to build up their program with numbers they’ve never seen.

“We had 42 kids signed up to play this year,” said head coach Michael Feldman. “We were actually going to field a third team for the first time in a long time. We had 12 or 13 returning varsity players with experience.”

One of the biggest issues that plagued the Saints last year was the inability to have fresh arms.

“A guy would pitch, he’d have to get back to a different position,” Feldman said. “We never really had the depth to bring somebody off the bench, or have a pitcher to come off the bench right into the game, we always had to bring somebody in from the field.”

Despite the winless record, the Saints see potential in the underclassmen they have. Some that could step up into even bigger roles a year from now.

“Last year, we had a bunch of younger guys who were starting up in the pitching aspect of the game,” said senior Drew Dosch “So they were learning a lot, and we’re able to throw strikes for the most part. So I was pretty confident that we would have a lot of relievers this year.”

Being more accurate comes from practice, where players say they encourage each other the most.

“You’re just confident you’re going to hit your spots come game time,” senior Jackson Uhler said. “The first couple innings, if you’re hitting your spots and sitting guys down, that just keeps it going, not just for you but the whole team.”

It’s tough to say goodbye to a high school career, but these seniors know the future is bright at St. Mary’s.

Dosch said, “Looking back, I’m always going to be grateful that I could be a part of the varsity program for four years.”

The Saints will look to get in the win column in 2021 and possibly make a run at the WDA tournament.