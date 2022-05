The weather forced Bismarck and St. Mary’s to move the WDA Play-in game to Tuesday, but with sunnier skies, it was the Saints that were shining on the diamond.

Score:

#8 St. Mary’s Saint (8), #9 Bismarck Demons (2)

WDA Tournament Quarterfinals:

#1 Dickinson vs #8 St. Mary’s (12:15 pm)

#4 Century vs #5 Jamestown (2:30 pm)

#2 Legacy vs #7 Williston (4:45 pm)

#3 Mandan vs #6 Minot (7 pm)