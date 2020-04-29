Baseball: St. Mary’s wants to get aggressive at the plate in 2020

Despite going winless, the Saints found themselves in some close games with a very tough WDA Conference.

Head Coach Mike Feldman says he wants to generate offense all throughout the game in hopes of staying out in front of teams, with his pitching staff playing more with leads.

“We need to get a little more aggressive. Need our guys to jump on the fastball a little bit more. From that, I’m a big believer in small ball. I like bunting, I like moving guys over. We just gotta get into a situation where we can do that.”

St. Mary’s last state tournament appearance was in 2014.

