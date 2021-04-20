Baseball: Stanley hopes to have a short memory when it comes to mistakes

The Stanley Blue Jays are 2-1 on the season and looking to make some noise in their region.

Head coach Shane Aadnes believes this year’s team can be really competitive in their region. He feels for the Blue Jays to be successful it comes down to the players shaking off their mistakes and moving forward.

“When you make mistake dont get your head down walk from it or walk to that baseball, you go get and you throw it,” says Head Coach Shane Aadnes “If you strike out three times you come back and hit three singles in a row, you cant ever give up because its highschool baseball, things are going to go wrong and you’re going to make mistakes so just compete and I think we will be okay.”

“Just shake it off, dont lay to much on the errors if you have one just brush it off,” tells Junior Shortstop Tristan Johnson”