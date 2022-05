Many games in WDA and Class B were postponed due to rainy weather on Thursday. Several games still happened including Des-Lacs Burlington hosting Kenmare, the Lakers coming off winning the Region 7 Regular season championship earlier this week.

Scores:

Mandan Braves 11, St. Mary’s Saints 0 (G1)

Mandan Braves 14, St. Mary’s Saints 0 (G2)

Velva Aggies 11, Surrey Mustangs 12 (G1)

Velva Aggies 3, Surrey Mustangs 0 (Top 4/Postponded)

Bishop Ryan Lions 12, Garrison Troopers 2 (G1)

Bishop Ryan Lions 4, Garrison Troopers 0 (Bottom 2/Postponded)

Des-Lacs Burlington Lakers 7, Kenmare Honkers 10

Minot State Beavers 6, UMary Mauraders 3