Baseball: Surrey Babe Ruth team in 4th straight state tourney

The Surrey Blue Sox Babe Ruth team is headed to the state tournament after winning the district championship.

“Its actually really exciting because we been there 4 times now, back to back to back to back and we know the experience and its just really fun for everyone to go to state. Everyone gets to experience especially the younger ones,” Tells Centerfielder Kekoa Munos.

“It feels pretty good knowing we get to go for our fourth year in a row, its pretty exciting,” adds Catcher Colton Francis

“Its really exciting because its our last year and we went 4years in a row so its just a really cool experience,” exclaims 3rd Basement Brady Feller.

The Surrey Blue Sox are going to state for the 4th year in a row. Head Coach Jason Feller says the older guys coaching the younger players is leading to their successful program.

“Its a lot of kids stepping up and again im going to refer back to veteran leadership just the younger kids see the older kids and they just keep working hard,” explains Head Coach Jason Feller.

For most of the younger players, this is their first state tournament. Nerves and a hostile environment can have them tense but Coach Feller is trying to get the players to relax.



“Try not to get to excited if things dont go your way right away and realize we do play 7 innings and cant let one inning define you,” declares Coach Feller.

If the Blue Sox want to be successful at the tournament, they feel hitting, and defense are key.

“Make sure we’re consistent with our defense, overall we had a pretty good year but once in awhile you boot the ball around and it gets a little contagious. We have to be a little bit more consistent with our hitting and not trying to bank on the big inning all the time,” says Coach Feller.

“We just got to hit consistent and we got to keep our intensity high all game and if we make an error we just got to go to the next play,” adds 3rd Basemen Brady Feller.

Communication is key and just doing all the little things because if you mess up those little things it can lead to bigger things,” tells Munos.

Surrey’s goal is to finish in the top 4 at state this year.