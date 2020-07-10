Baseball: Surrey hopes to move a move in the second half

The Surrey Blue Sox are 5-5 on the season and trying to position themselves to make a run late in the year.

First-year Head Coach Jesse Roberts says the team is picking it up as of late especially on the mound. He adds the team is getting better every day and Pitching depth will be key going into tournament season.

“We for sure have probably three or four pitchers,” says head coach Jesse Roberts. “But I would like to get more going just to save arms throughout the season so when it comes to the tournament it pays off in the long run.”

“Most of our guys that do pitch is pretty good,” says 2nd baseman Dylan Fredrickson. “And can go later in the games. Getting us to state I think we can do that.”