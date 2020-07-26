Baseball: Surrey keeping it light in the dugout

The Surrey Blue Sox are coming off a series sweep over the Minot Expos.

With the season coming to a close and the Blue Sox sitting in 4th place, the team knows it’s going to take a lot of consistency down the stretch to make a run at state.

One thing the team is doing to keep morale high is making sure they have a fun atmosphere in the dugout.

“It starts in practice, if practice is going to be so hard that they dont want to show up then its going to turnover to the game, adds Head Coach Jesse Roberts.” “So if you kind of have fun at practice then you know you can have fun at the game. We started playing music at games now and I think that brings the energy up a little bit”

Surrey opens up district tournament play with the Crosby Cubs on July 27th at 12:30pm

