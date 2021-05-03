Baseball: Surrey Mustangs leaning on their young players

The Surrey Mustangs Baseball team sit at 14-3 overall and a 4-2 region six record.

With all the success the Mustangs are having, Head Coach Bruce Mack credits his team’s hard work and dedication. Surrey has lofty goals this year of winning the region and making it to the state tournament. But Coach Mack feels the key will be younger players being flexible and stepping into different positions.

“The thing with us is, we play a lot of kids early to see who we can count on and that always kind of plays out towards the end, we figure out who needs to be where and stuff like that,” says Head Coach Bruce Mack. “Early one we try to get people on the field and give them an opportunity and see where we can go.”