The top seeds took care of business in the opening round of the District Two Legion Baseball Tournament.

Scores:

District Two:

#4 Kenmare Post 64 (2), #5 Stanley Stingers (1)

#3 Burlington Bulldogs (15), # 6 Crosby Cubs (3)

#1 Surrey Blue Sox (10), #4 Kenmare Post 64 (3)

#2 Renville County (13), #3 Burlington Bulldogs (3)

District One:

#1 Garrison (12), #4 Washburn Post 12 (2)