Some teams have waited a long time to play a game, including the defending WDA Champs in Legacy who was back in action against St. Mary’s.

Tuesday Scores:

(G1) Legacy Sabers (10), St. Mary’s Saints (1)

(G2) Legacy Sabers (6), St. Mary’s Saints (5) – 12 innings

(G1) Mandan Braves (12), Bismarck Demons (0)

(G2) Mandan Braves (15), Bismarck Demons (0)

(G1) Century Patriots (22), Watford City Wolves (0) – Game Two postponed due to late start

(G1) Jamestown Blue Jays (6), Dickinson Midgets (1)

(G2) Jamestown Blue Jays (1), Dickinson Midgets (2)

(G1) Shiloh Christian (14), Hettinger-Scranton (0)

(G2) Shiloh Christian (5), Hettinger-Scranton (1)