The Williston Coyotes continued their hot start with a doubleheader sweep of the defending WDA champs, headlining a ten-team slate on Tuesday.
WDA Baseball Scores:
|Century Patriots
|3
|Williston Coyotes
|6
|Final
|Legacy Sabers
|8
|Mandan Braves
|4
|Final
|Bismarck Demons
|18
|Watford City Wolves
|0
|Final
|Dickinson Midgets
|10
|St. Mary’s Saints
|6
|Final
|Minot Magicians
|2
|Jamestown Blue Jays
|16
|Final
