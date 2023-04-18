The Williston Coyotes continued their hot start with a doubleheader sweep of the defending WDA champs, headlining a ten-team slate on Tuesday.

WDA Baseball Scores:

Century Patriots3Williston Coyotes6Final
Century Patriots3Williston Coyotes6Final
Legacy Sabers8Mandan Braves4Final
Legacy Sabers8Mandan Braves2Final
Bismarck Demons18Watford City Wolves0Final
Bismarck Demons5Watford City Wolves4Final
Dickinson Midgets10St. Mary’s Saints6Final
Dickinson Midgets3St. Mary’s Saints2Final
Minot Magicians2Jamestown Blue Jays16Final
Minot Magicians8Jamestown Blue Jays11Final