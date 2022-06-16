As the summer heats up, so does the legion baseball action, including a third straight day of action for the Bismarck Govs, who hosted the top team in the state in Fargo Post 2.

Class AA Scores:

(G1) Bismarck Governors (5), Fargo Post 2 (7)

(G2) Bismarck Governors (6), Fargo Post 2 (9)

(G1) Mandan Chiefs (4), Fargo Post 400 (2)

(G2) Mandan Chiefs (4), Fargo Post 400 (1)

(G1) Dickinson Roughriders (12), Williston Keybirds (6)

(G2) Dickinson Roughriders (6), Williston Keybirds (3)

Class A Scores:

(G1) Bismarck Capitals (6), Minot Metros (2)

(G2) Bismarck Capitals (12), Minot Metros (2)

(G1) Mandan A’s (7), Jamestown Blues (4)

(G2) Mandan A’s (10), Jamestown Blues (2)