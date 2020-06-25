Baseball: The Bismarck Representatives leaning on offense in undefeated start

The Bismarck Representatives stayed undefeated in Single-A play with a sweep of the Minot Metros last night.

Head Coach Troy Olson says what he is most encouraged by this start is how the offense has come alive. The Reps have averaged 10 in their first six games that have counted against their record, Olson says that these players using their athletic ability to frustrate pitchers.

“Well, obviously at this level, you’re going to get something to hit,” says head coach Troy Olson. “There’s going to be a fastball somewhere down the middle and just being ready to attack it. We don’t want them trying to get down in the count and hitting curveballs and offspeed. We see something we like, we want to get aggressive early in the count, and so far it’s been working well.”