Five years have passed since the world watched the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe stand against the construction of the Dakota Acess Pipeline just north of their tribal land. And, the pipeline continues to be a source of division to this day.

So, what's at stake? The research shows that if the pipeline were to shutter during the environmental review, it would initially cause the loss of 3,000 direct upstream jobs in an initial shutdown period. When adding indirect jobs in other related sectors, as well as indirect workers in the economy, such as restaurant and grocery stores, the total loss would be 7,400 jobs.