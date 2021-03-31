Baseball: The youth will pace the Skyhawks this season

Shiloh Christian returns to the baseball field this year after graduating a lot of players last season.

The Skyhawks have a lot of underclassmen that will have to step up, but that’s something players believe will create new opportunities around the diamond, and it all starts with focusing on the fundamentals early on in the season.

“Fundamental baseball — it’s no secret it’s huge,” says head coach Aric Lee. “We focus on that every day and come out here and try to get better and hopefully we’re standing at the end.”

“I feel like it’s more important,” says Eliot Huntington. “It kind of slows down the pace of practice a little bit, but I think that it’s important for them to learn and have the experience.”

