Baseball: Tiffin teammates finding baseball and lessons in Bismarck

Many of the players that enter the Northwoods League come alone, but four teammates from a small college in Ohio are making the most out of their summer together.

With three in the pen and one on the infield, Tiffin University represents the biggest group of teammates at the Northwoods League this summer.

“Whether it’s on or off the field, we’re a lot of fun to hang out with,” says Jake Shier. “We’re there to play ball, we’re there to be aggressive and full of energy. It’s what our coaches preach.”

Tiffin, a small division two college in Ohio, bringing players to the area, not knowing what they would be getting into during this summer of uncertainty.

“Not being able to know anybody going into a new area, you’re kind of wondering what’s going to go on,” Tyler Wehrle says. “And being able to have one of my best friends Gunner Boehm here, and two of my other close friends, Ross & Shier, all great baseball players.”

From the start of camp, the Tiffin boys have made a big impression with their teammates, quickly becoming leaders.

“It was awesome,” says Gunnar Boehm. “It made chemistry easier with the guys. See us be comfortable with each other has made everybody else comfortable with each other. It’s awesome playing out here with teammates.”

And now, facing Division one talent, these four players are grabbing valuable experience in North Dakota.

“It’s been nice having to deal with different competition,” Michael Ross says. “Allowing us to go back to Tiffin if we do go back because of the COVID thing, but if we do go back, it allows us to be a lot better than we were before.”

“I want to get the guys together,” says Shier. “I want to have a bond as we can, just because it makes playing on the field a lot easier. You don’t have to think about those things, you just go out there and play ball because you’re comfortable.”