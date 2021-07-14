Baseball: Top teams in Mandan A’s and Bismarck Reps battle

All five Bismarck area teams were in action on Wednesday night, all with important games as the regular season inches closer towards its conclusion.

Wednesday Baseball Scores:
(G1) Bismarck Representatives (5), Mandan A’s (4)
(G2) Bismarck Representatives (8), Mandan A’s (5)
(G1) Bismarck Capitals (6), Bismarck Senators (1)
(G2) Bismarck Capitals (15), Bismarck Senators (0)
(G1) Bismarck Scarlets (3), Dickinson Volunteers (2)
(G2) Bismarck Scarlets (5), Dickinson Volunteers (6)
(G1) Bismarck Governors (10), Dickinson Roughriders (6)
(G2) Bismarck Governors (7), Dickinson Roughriders (8)
(G1) Mandan Chiefs (15), Fargo Post 400 (5)
(G2) Mandan Chiefs (14), Fargo Post 400 (2)
Souris Valley Sabre Dogs (3), Badlands Big Sticks (1)

