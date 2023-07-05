Five high school baseball players from North Dakota got the chance to compete at a major league ballpark last month at an event that aims to highlight the talents of Native American athletes from over 35 different tribal affiliations.

Braylen DeCoteau, Terrance Gillis and Carson Keplin of the Turtle Mountain, along with Corben House from Dunsieth and Marcus Birdhorse of Mandan were five of 45 competitors in the second-annual Native American All-Star Baseball Showcase at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves.

The players appreciate the effort put forth by the Braves and Major League Baseball to make this an event that expands the diversity of the game.

“It was good knowing that people still know who we are and what we do,” said Turtle Mountain Infielder Carson Keplin. “That we could actually have opportunities like that.”

“A lot of programs like that, they just go out there and talk about it and just like, get them out of there, but those guys are really genuine about what they do, you know.” added another Turtle Mountain Infielder Braylen DeCoteau.

Leading up to the showcase, players went through a pro-style workout where each of them got pro-level data and analytics on how to improve their swing, along with coaching from former MLB Players.

“When I was batting, they taught me a few things I should do better with my swing,” said Turtle Mountain Infielder and Pitcher Terrance Gillis. “Like with my back foot and it’s just cool to learn from those guys,”

“It was a big thing about our swings,” said DeCouteau. “They helped us on our swings stay on our back foot and a lot about our hips and stuff like that.”

Pro scouts and college coaches were also in attendance for the event.