BISMARCK, N.D. — On Sunday, the Mandan Class A tournament and the Chris Wenzel Memorial tournament wrapped up with champions being crowned.
Championship Scores
|Hettinger Bears
|1
|Bismarck Capitals
|8
|Fargo Post 400 Comets
|11
|Bismarck Senators Blue
|5
