The UMary Diamond Marauders were at home for the final doubleheader of the season in Bismarck, hosting the St. Cloud State Huskies.
Scores:
(G1) University of Mary (1), St. Cloud State (8)
(G2) University of Mary (2), St. Cloud State (1)
by: Phil Benotti
Posted:
Updated:
by: Phil Benotti
Posted:
Updated:
The UMary Diamond Marauders were at home for the final doubleheader of the season in Bismarck, hosting the St. Cloud State Huskies.
Scores:
(G1) University of Mary (1), St. Cloud State (8)
(G2) University of Mary (2), St. Cloud State (1)