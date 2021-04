The Marauders returned to action Wednesday for a doubleheader with the Upper Iowa Peacocks, looking to extend their winning streak to four games.

The first game was special, with a pair of dueling no-hitters until the sixth inning, where UMary finally go on the board with a two-run double.

Nursing a 4-0 lead, Jonathan Draheim closed out the game in the seventh, finishing off an incredible pitching performance with the fourth no-hitter in program history.