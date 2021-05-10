Baseball: Velva Aggies are lead by their pitching staff

The Velva Aggies are sitting at first place in Region Six with a one loss record.

Head Coach Matt Weidler says the Aggies’ success comes from their pitching staff’s growth and consistency on the mound.

“Hitting the strike zone early and being around it all game even on our misses, they’re good misses and just changing the eye level but getting ahead of hitters,” says Head Coach Matt Weidler.

“Consistently hitting the strike zone, locate some pitches, our curveballs are definitely a key too, and just consistently throw strikes and have good mound presence,” says Senior Pitcher Tace Pederson.

“The guys that clean up after us, that come in the fifth or sixth to get our dirty work done they’re really doing a great job this year too,” says Senior Pitcher Luke Zimmer.