The District 3 tournament continued Tuesday, setting the table for a championship matchup between Velva and Rolla with a chance to go to Minot for the state tournament.

Velva ended up grabbing a close 7-4 win over Cando, while Rolla took down Harvey in a back and forth 7-6 win.

Rolla needed to get past Cando, a team they lost to Monday, getting their revenge in a convincing 16-5 win to move onto the championship.