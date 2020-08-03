Baseball: Velva in the State Tourney after two year drought

The Vela 39ers are coming off a District 3 title win over Rolla and looking to make a run at state this weekend.

“Its a great feeling to get out here with the boys and win it all and head on to the state tournament. Another weekend playing baseball with the guys so its going to be great,” says Centerfielder Gage Florence.

“I’m actually super excited because its like a dream again going to state with my bestfriends, its awesome and I am so estatic and ready to play,” smiles Pitcher/Infielder Tace Pederson.

The Velva 39ers are making the state tournament for the first time in 2 years.

“That was a fun experience but its different for these guys because most of them didnt get a chance to play in that tournament so its a fun experience for these guys to get their first big one,” explains Head Coach Brent Engebretson.

During the District championship game, Velva was down by two runs but they never panicked beause they’ve trailed in games before.



“We stayed the course, do your job and put the ball in play. All the same things we preached all year, we’ve been behind. So thank goodness for those games that taught us not to panic and we didn’t,” adds Coach Engebretson.

“Well we’ve been at that position down two zero and we’ve came back and we just need to focus and deliver the ball and get singles and run the bases,” says Pederson.

But the 39ers know the quest isnt finished until they win the state title. They know it will come down to who does the little things better.

“We got to focus, hit the ball like we were this tournament, we were hitting very well and also deliver great pitches and have good pitching,” declares Pederson.

“Make the little plays to keep everything together, like coach said we havent talked about winning all season, its always just been do the little things and winning comes with that,” adds Florence.

“Go play and have fun, pick eachother up, if you have a mistake we dont worry about it and we make the next play and you keep moving on. Just having fun when a lot of other states arent getting to play and we get to keep playing another week,” exclaims Engebretson.