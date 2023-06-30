Off to a strong start this season, the Velva 39ers look to add their names into the history books, hoping to win a state championship for the first time since 2015.

In a town of a little over 1,000 people, athletics is part of it’s rich tradition.

When your hear the name Velva many people will think of football, but what many may not know is the success in its baseball programs.

“Velva baseball has been pretty prominent in the state tournament,” said 39ers Assistant Coach Tace Pederson. “They’ve made it quit a few times and like you said the board up there, you walk in and see that, it’s pretty cool. I mean Velva history in baseball at least has been pretty good.”

Athletes in a school of Velva’s size are normally multi-sport athletes, which assist them on improving their game.

Not to mention mold friendships through the love for the game.

“Every sport helps with and goes off one another,” said Velva infielder Reggie Bruner. “Football lifting mornings helps for anything else and it’s just beneficial for all sports.”

“I love this town, I love this field,” added infielder Bradyn Bossert. “I like playing with my friends. I love the people around. I really enjoy being a 39er.”

Much like other teams, the 39ers success on the diamond comes through hard work at practice but the tradition comes from a bond that was formed when these players were little kids.

“I think our bond is stronger than a lot of other teams,” said Bossert. “I think we’re a small town so we each other, we’ve been playing with each other since like I said since we were younger so I think that’s what we have other than a lot of towns.”