Baseball: Velva wins championship game and is headed to the state tournament

Velva 39ers defeat Rolla Legion 3-1 and is headed to the state tournament in Oakes. Here’s what a few players had to say about their last time playing Legion in Velva.

“It’s a lot of fun, it was definitely our goal to go back to back, and getting to do that on our home field again was a lot of fun. Doing it with all of your friends, said Gunner Mogen.”

“It feels pretty amazing coming back after being at college for a year and being away from all of my high school friends and being able to come back and have a whole summer with them, and then living the dream again going to state its one of the best feelings,” said Michael Thomas.

“It feels awesome, we came out and we really performed, we played three really tough teams and we got the job done so it feels amazing to go back,” said Luke Zimmer.