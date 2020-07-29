Baseball: Velva wins the District three Tournament, clinching a spot at state next week

Rolla and Velva met up for the District Three Championship, with Velva needing just one win to advance to the state tournament.

Velva scored three runs in the bottom of the 5th, to take a huge 4-2 lead, winning by that score to take the title.

“It’s a great feeling to get out here with the boys and win it all and head on to the state tournament,” says Gage Florence. “Another weekend playing baseball with the guys so it’s going to be great.”

Tace Pederson “I’m actually super excited because it’s like a dream again going to state with my best friends,” says Tace Pederson. “It’s awesome and I am so ecstatic and ready to play.”

