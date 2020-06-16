Baseball: Velva’s versatility is key to their success

The Velva 39ers are having a lot of success early on this season with a 6-2 record, and they feel versatility is one of the reasons for that.

“Put them in different spots and see them succeed for the most part,” says head coach Brent Engebretson. “But occasionally fail but we like to learn from that too.”

Head Coach Brent Englebretson says that the pitching rotation will be huge going deeper into this season because of missing the high school season.

“We have 8 guys right now that are throwing consistently of the mound,” says Engebretson. “So we’re going to use all 8 throughout the summer, every week we’re playing in 3 doubleheaders so that’s 6 games. Everybody should get innings and games. We got 14 kids out on the roster and all 14 can play so we’re not to put anyone in at any spot.

The 39ers know injuries, family vacations, and emergencies may come but be able to move guys around will help out in the long run.

“I am going to say, six guys that can play three or more positions, and that makes it nicer for me,” Engebretson says. “Because now I don’t worry about oh my gosh I only have one centerfielder or shortstop now I have multiple guys at all those spots and it just makes it easier for us to compete.”

“It will be huge, we have 14 guys and knowing that every guy can play at least three positions takes a lot of the stress out for the older guys,” says Luke Zimmer. “It will be easier for us because we don’t have stress ourselves out knowing we have to play one position every day.”

“No matter who is pitching, we can always move people around to different positions and always fill it in with our best possible lineup,” Micheal Thomas says. “We are solid no matter who’s pitching, don’t have any weak spots.”