Baseball: Veteran Bishop Ryan team eye a state tournament appearance in 2021

The Bishop Ryan Lions are ready to be back on the field after a long wait.

Head Coach Ben Magnuson says he has high expectations for this senior led team. The senior’s add they are hungry to get to the state tournament after missing a season.

“If our kids are disciplined and they come out to practice every day and want to get better themselves, I think we will have a pretty good chance to be in the running,” says Magnuson.

“We got to come in here every day, work as hard as we can and play as a team and just get things done,” says senior Jaxon Feller.

“A lot of hardwork and dedication,” says senior Seth Roedocker. “We’re going to have to work really hard and we cant take any days off, we just got to keep practicing. Its all about repetition in baseball.”