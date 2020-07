The Mandan Chiefs and the Minot Vistas clashed for a pivotal doubleheader, with playoff implications on the line.

In game one, pitching took over, until the Chiefs came back in the late innings, walking off with a 3-2 win.

Minot held onto their lead in game two, grabbing a big 4-3 win on the road, and possibly securing at least a home play-in game spot.

The Bismarck Governors hosted West Fargo for senior night, where they dropped both games, 7-0 and 2-0.