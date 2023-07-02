BISMARCK, N.D. — The Minot Vistas are keeping the Demary trophy home after a shutout win over the Kalispell Lakers in the championship of the Justin Demary Memorial Tournament.
Championship Score
|Kalispell Lakers
|0
|Minot Vistas
|3
by: Ryan Blank
Posted:
Updated:
by: Ryan Blank
Posted:
Updated:
BISMARCK, N.D. — The Minot Vistas are keeping the Demary trophy home after a shutout win over the Kalispell Lakers in the championship of the Justin Demary Memorial Tournament.
Championship Score
|Kalispell Lakers
|0
|Minot Vistas
|3
Sports Director
Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter
Sports Reporter
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now